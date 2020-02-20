Rossland Council supports Grant Application for proposed bike-route

Here’s the latest on an impending bike-route set to connect Trail and Rossland:

The South Kootenay Green Link is a proposed commuter trail from Rossland down to the City of Trail, and potentially the Village of Fruitvale one day.

That from Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore who says council recently supported a grant application for Phase 1 of the project.

Phase 1 reportedly covers the first section, between the City of Rossland and Redstone Drive, as the trail is too rough for commuters by foot.

Mayor Moore says it aims to be a collaborative project involving major employers like Teck and Interior Health, because once residents are riding bikes to work the may need a safe place to keep them, or change.

The application, under the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program, is for 50 thousand dollars.

The City of Rossland is reportedly contributing 15 thousand.