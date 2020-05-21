Rossland council talks mail ballot voting, school-zones, financials

With a municipal by-election still on hold The City of Rossland is thinking about the ways residents can vote moving forwards.

Council directed staff to investigate the mail ballot voting process this week, but it may not be in place by the time the by-election comes back around.

Mayor Moore says municipal elections usually only see a 30% to 32% turnout rate, and this aims to increase accessibility:

She adds it's a good idea while people are avoiding gatherings as well; The City of Trail and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary have given the process a try and Rossland city council wants to explore the possibility as well.

Council also voted in favor of increasing remuneration for poll workers.

The City of Rossland heard back from the province on a proposed change to school-zone speeds this week.

Rossland city council directed staff last October to explore the possibility of having 20km/h speed limits through school zones, with input from the Ministry of Transportation.

It's now been recommended the City not pursue the 10km/h reduction: Firstly because it would have to be implemented full-time as opposed to during school times, and also because it may interfere with snow removal services.

Council debated safety vs likelihood to follow the rules, but in the end a motion to enforce the 20km/h speed limit was defeated, and another motion to explore dynamic signage options was passed.

Also on this week’s agenda was a first quarter financial update going over the City of Rossland’s proposed budget.

Mayor Kathy Moore says they're pleased with what they heard but expect pandemic impacts to be more prevalent in the second quarter report.

Revenue Losses to the arena, programming, and building permits see an almost $47,000 budget impact from January through March.

Total revenue collection for 2020 is at 12%, up from 7% last year, largely due to a $700,000 Water Treatment Plant Grant.