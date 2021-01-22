Rossland Council Writes to Province Citing Local Travel Concerns

The most animated discussion of the night for Rossland city council earlier this week was regarding the impact of short-term visitors on the community.

Mayor Kathy Moore says while many out-of-province licence plates are in town for legitimate reasons, city council's concerns lie with visitors who don't stay long enough for the two-week quarantine period.

Moore adds while that’s perfectly acceptable, some visitors perhaps aren’t following all of the Provincial Health Officer’s rules and recommendations.

She commends the business community for following health orders as well as they have but says it’s individual’s actions and activities that can pose the greatest risk.

A letter is set to go to the province citing council's concerns; it also requests that more be done to promote the Provincial Health Officer's "close-to-home" travel recommendations and suggests that local-travel be more clearly defined as Health Service Delivery Areas.

The City says this would help support the local economy while also reducing acceptable travel to within the Kootenay Boundary, as defined by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Find the full Stay Local, Play Local release online.