Rossland Endorses Grant Application for Active Transportation Planning

You've heard about Active Transportation a handful of times from the City of Nelson…. now the City of Rossland is endorsing an application for grant funding to support further Active Transportation planning of their own.

The grant program can contribute up to 100% of project costs to a maximum of $20,000 and the City hopes to improve trail signage, as well as new and existing routes for multi-use inclusion.

Mayor Kathy Moore notes the application also has great timing with council’s Official Community Plan review currently underway.

The City's current Active Transportation Plan was developed in 2009.

BC's Active Transportation Strategy aims to double trips taken with active transportation by 2030.