Rossland Mayor addresses proposed waste recycling facility and event

A proposed waste recycling facility would shred and recycle plastic without ever having to leave Rossland and an event this month is showcasing exactly how.

Rossland city council heard a request from the Kootenay Outdoor and Environmental and Learning Society this week to borrow the city's generator for the event.

Mayor Kathy Moore calls the project the brainstorm of a Rossland resident, to get a piece of equipment that takes local plastic and recycles it to make all sorts of items: house-numbers, bowls, containers and things of that nature.

Mayor Moore says instead of sending recycling off to a far distant landfill to be, or not be recycled at all, Rossland could have it’s own little enterprise.

She adds the project is a not-for-profit effort.

The event raising awareness for the proposed Rossland Refactory is set for Saturday, November 14th, at the Rossland Museum.