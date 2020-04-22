Rossland Mayor encourages local face mask production

The City of Rossland is supporting the Masks for All Initiative.

The Initiative aims to boost local production of face masks following the province's encouragement to wear them if you want to.

Mayor Kathy Moore says the City's involvement stems from a poster put together by The Divisions of Family Practice encouraging the use of masks in public.

She says before distribution kicks off they need the community's help, so anyone interested in sewing masks is encouraged to contact her directly.

The Province says while non-medical cloth masks or face coverings can help keep your own droplets out of the air and off surfaces, they aren't required.

The Province adds these masks are comparable to coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your sleeve; effective in containing your germs, but not so-much others'.

Mayor Moore adds there's no specific timeline or deadline for getting in contact with her, but she's excited to see what the community comes up with.