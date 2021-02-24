Rossland Mayor Speaks to St Paul Street Zoning Amendment Discussion

The City of Rossland is working to adopt a zoning amendment that's hearing some community push-back.

A St. Paul Street property is looking to permit a multiple family dwelling but six opposing emails from residents and four concerned individuals at a recent public hearing are not going under council's radar.

Mayor Kathy Moore says third reading has been passed, but conditions to be registered ahead of adoption include having a city-approved storm water management plan that addresses snow concerns, installing a landscape buffer to address privacy concerns and not allowing vehicle access for the new building from St. Paul Street.

The item will be returning to council chambers for next stages.

Mayor Moore adds the city is working to diversify Rossland’s housing stock and add more housing that isn’t just for single families.