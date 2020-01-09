Rossland Public Hearing date set following Mid-Town Project discussion

A highly anticipated discussion was at hand for Rossland City Council on Monday: The Mid-town Mixed-Use Development.

Council passed first and second reading for a zoning amendment for the project

Mayor Kathy Moore says it’s the first step before moving on to development and building permits.

She says she’s looking forward to seeing it move along as there is a need in the community for it, adding it’s also an innovative concept.

The proposed project includes three floors of apartments above city hall - visit rossland.ca for a poster with a full overview.

The roof of Rossland City Hall collapsed some years ago.

A public hearing date has been set for February 3rd.