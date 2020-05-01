Rossland's Masks4All program kicks off

Rossland's Masks4All program officially kicked off on Thursday, encouraging both the wearing and making of face masks.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Physician Samantha Segal says the science isn't perfect but it's a good precaution to take, adding from what is known COVID-19 is likely transmitted through aerosols.

She says there isn’t a great supply of surgical masks as of now, and they think wearing masks out in public could be beneficial in preventing spread to others.

Segal hopes the initiative can spread to other communities if successful, and so far more and more people are wearing masks.

She adds there is some resistance as our part of the world isn’t as used to it as others, but she sees great opportunity for Kootenay communities especially with uptake from the Rossland Rotary Club, and locals like Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore.

Residents are encouraged to sew masks for public distribution, or at least for yourself and loved ones, and contact Mayor Moore to get involved.

Find the “Masks4AllRossland” Facebook group for more details, or find Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice’s Facebook page.