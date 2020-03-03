Rossland Soursough Mixed Use Building development application approved

Some progress recently on an impending Rossland development.

The Sourdough Mixed Used Building is a proposed alley infill project introducing one new commercial and 12 new residential units downtown.

Mayor Kathy Moore says last Monday city council heard from an Architect responding to previously made recommendations, as the City careful considers heritage and design guidelines when developing downtown.

Mayor Moore adds that after hearing the architect’s defense of his original design, council agreed with those design elements and a development application was approved.