Rossland Supports Grant Application for Green Link Trail Phase One

A grant application for phase one of the Green Link Trail Project saw support from Rossland City Council this week.

Phase one will see improvements to Wagon Road to allow for commuter-style bicycles, from the end of Esling Drive to Redstone Drive.

Mayor Kathy Moore says council as well as other stakeholders, businesses and local governments are very much in support of the project but this is only the start.

She adds when all is said and done council hopes residents will be able to ride their bicycles from Rossland to Fruitvale.

Monday saw Rossland city council unanimously vote in support of allocating $10,000 to the project from the Climate Reserve Fund.

The grant can provide up to 100% of eligible project costs and the leverage funding aims to show the city's commitment.

The City has already applied for project funding through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.