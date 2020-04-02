Saddle Lake Dam sees spillway, pending pedestrian bridge

Saddle Lake Dam was built about 100 years ago in Grand Forks, and now a Spillway has finally been installed thanks to $190,000 in grant funding.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Manager of Infrastructure and Sustainability Goran Denkovski says reducing the water level is more reliable now.

He says they used to have to manually syphon and pump the water to keep in accordance with Federal dam regulations, a one-meter distance from the top, but the new spillway keeps it at that water level all on it’s own.

Denkovski says the spillway doesn’t affect the paved road at all, and another project is in the works that could see a pedestrian bridge cross the water.

He says the RDKB and City of Grand Forks are working through the design stage and locking down some provincial approvals, while hoping to have the project complete by spring or early summer.

He adds Saddle Lake Dam has an earlier freshet season that's dealt with now.

The Boundary snowpack is currently at 122% but Spring freshet is largely up to April weather.