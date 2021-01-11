Salmo RCMP Seize Drugs and Cash in Ymir

A search warrant executed Friday afternoon in Ymir saw one man arrested and various drugs seized.

Salmo RCMP responded to a Ymir residence during a routine call for service around 4PM, and members discovered illegal drugs in plain sight on-scene.

The male home owner was arrested and a search warrant was sought and approved, which saw the seizure of large quantities of magic mushrooms, cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis pills and Canadian cash.

Salmo RCMP says trafficking and production of controlled substances charges are being recommended, adding the public is encouraged to report any suspected illegal drug activity to the detachment, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.