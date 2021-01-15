Salmo woman arrested following gun shot fired into home

RCMP says front line officers mobilized early this morning, Friday January 15th, to respond to a report of shots fired into a Salmo area home.

Salmo RCMP heard of a dynamic situation unfolding at a property located in the 1800-block of Airport Road just before 3:50AM, and it was initially indicated that an adult woman suspect had attended the property and allegedly discharged a firearm at the home.

Four adults were reportedly inside during the shooting, all uninjured, and one occupant discharged bear spray towards the suspect who fled the area.

Salmo RCMP with support from both Trail and Castlegar detachments responded to the scene.

Officers established an area of containment and began the process of gathering physical and witness evidence, before being led to another nearby property where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The incident is believed to be isolated in nature and therefore not a further risk to the general public.

An investigation remains underway and a 43-year old Salmo woman remains in custody facing potential criminal charges.