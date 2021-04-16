Sandy Bojechko runs for Castlegar Council

Sandy Bojechko is running for a vacant seat on Castlegar city council, and says while her political experience is limited; her whole life has been about helping people.

Bojechko says her number one priority is looking after seniors and specifically improving accessibility for recreation and medical services if they need to travel outside the region, be-it through public transportation or a local driver.

She adds she’d like to see more inclusiveness and transparency with the residents of the city, as well as more local jobs.

You might know Bojechko for sitting in the score booth at hockey games; she's also a billet parent, President of the West Kootenay Labor Council, dog trainer and over-35-year Castlegar resident.

She says she's most proud of her community volunteerism and believes that giving back is always number one.

Bojechko says being a billet parent has opened her eyes to a whole new world by knowing she can give somebody a loving environment away from their home and teach some skills that they might not otherwise have.

She says she's running because she wants to see a difference, hold council accountable, and focus on what the community wants.

