A by-election has been set for the Kootenay Columbia School District rural Castlegar trustee.

They'll be holding a by-election Saturday January 25th to replace Chair Teri Ferworn who resigned after moving away from the area recently.

The by-election is for voters in RDCK Area I and part of Area J.

Nominations are due by December 20th and they can be picked up at the school, board office in Trail.