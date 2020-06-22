Search efforts stem from Sunday motorcycle crash near Kaslo

Search and rescue personnel have found the 60 year old women, but Corporal Mike Halskov says unfortunately she was not found alive.

Around 4:30PM on Sunday Kaslo RCMP responded to a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 31A about 15 to 20 kilometers West of Kaslo.

West Kootenay Traffic Services Sergeant Chad Badry says on arrival it appeared two occupants were travelling on a motorcycle when they left the road and went down a steep embankment into the Kaslo River.

He says the driver made his way up the road and flagged down assistance from a passing motorist, but his companion was not located.

A release from RCMP says the woman, in her 60's, is currently presumed drowned; some of her clothing has been recovered including a motorcycle helmet.

The EZ Rock Newsroom caught up with South Columbia Search and Rescue President Mike Hudson who says they were called to assist with ongoing search efforts.

Hudson says swift-water search efforts kicked off on Sunday and crews were called in this morning, June 22nd, to search the shorelines.

Anyone who witnessed, has dash-cam footage, or has further details on the incident is urged to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services.

The incident is still under investigation.