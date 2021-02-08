SEFC Climate Report shows warm, rainy January

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre January Climate Report is jam-packed with broken records.

Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis says last month saw over three times our average rainfall, 61% above average snowfall and more than double the average monthly precipitation.

The 85.6 millimetres of rain breaks the monthly rainfall record set back in 2006 of 73.7 millimetres and the average amount of about 26mm.

Maximum daily precipitation records were also broken on January 11th, 12th and 31st.

Several daily temperature records were broken including January 2nd's 5.5 degree weather, which broke a record set in 1977.

The mean monthly temperature through January was 1.5 degrees above normal at -0.1.

All that considered, it goes without saying it was a warm month of January, but why is that?

Jesse Ellis says warmer temperatures throughout the month were created by three separate sets of weather patterns from fairly far south, bringing warmer and milder air masses up into our region.

When the temperature of a storm steps up, not only does it increase the amount of potential precipitation; it also increases the amount of energy it contains which can see more significant wind events like we saw in the middle of last month.

Ellis says Arctic outbreaks are expected this week, which see northerly air masses from the Yukon push down through our valleys and Southern Alberta.

An indirect push of artic air that impacted parts of BC last month helped create some chillier early-mornings, but it doesn’t get quite as cold as the real thing.