SEFC records less than half of average rainfall through August

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre says it was a relatively dry month of August with 47% of average rainfall.

Fire Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis says we're on track with last year’s numbers.

There were only two rain events through August here that saw more than 0.2 millimetres, totalling 14.2 millimetres all month compared to 14.8 millimetres last August.

Ellis says last month's rain came from South-Western subtropical feeds which see more variable showers.

He explains that these kinds of patterns can produce soaking wet conditions on one side of the road with dry conditions on the other side, adding the precipitation data doesn’t mean as much in this case as it would on a regional basis but conditions have still been dryer than normal regionally.

Ellis predicts a warm and dry pattern beginning for the region tomorrow, Tuesday September 9th, following a windy Sunday and Monday, adding we might catch the tail end of some rain paths that are moving further East.

The average temperature for the month was 1.6 degrees above normal at 21.6 degrees.