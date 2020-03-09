SEFC reports less than half of normal precipitation through February

Less precipitation than normal last month isn't the weirdest occurrence in the Southeast Fire Centre's February Castlegar Climate Report.

That from Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis who says a new daily maximum temperature record of 10.8 degrees was set.

He says it’s especially out of the ordinary as the new record was seen on the first day of the month, when the sun is at it’s weakest.

Happening when it did also means it missed the monthly record of 14.3 degrees set back in 2010.

Total precipitation was at 42%.

Ellis says last month saw only 11% of normal rainfall, with 91% percent of normal snowfall.

He predicts that high pressure and a cooler North-Westerly flow for the majority of the month didn’t allow much opportunity for precipitation.

The lowest temperature recorded in February was -12.4 degrees.