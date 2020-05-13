Selkirk College brainstorms plans for in-person delivery of education

Selkirk College is drafting plans to return classes back to normal, or at least the new normal.

President Angus Graeme says while they're excited about receiving students in September, and some programs have seen success being delivered through alternative formats, some courses need more work than others.

He explains that some programs have a high reputation for in-person delivery where students need to be on site.

One plan on the drawing board is regarding controlling transmission of COVID-19, and the other tackles course by course delivery for the over 60-programs Selkirk offers.

Some ongoing industry and trades training programs will start returning to shop spaces by the end of this month, after moving online March 17th.

A limited number of other programs will begin in-person lab training next month.

Graeme says he appreciates faculty, staff, and administration’s methodical approach to returning back to normal, adding the health of students and staff always comes first.

The College has seen waves of support through their COVID-19 Student Relief Campaign; the Selkirk College Foundation provided matching funds and collectively the total raised exceeded the initial $60,000 goal.