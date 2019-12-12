After several years of consultation and research, Selkirk College has launched their new Indigenization Plan.

President Angus Graeme says they've spent a number of years consulting with Elders, First Nation and Metis Partner Governments, students, scholars and community leaders.

They also had guiding documents like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action.



The plan focuses on a number of key areas, from governance and policy to supports and services for students/

He says there are tactical things that can be done over the next 5 years which will lead to longer term change.

The plan is online www.selkirk.ca