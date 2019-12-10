Selkirk College on International students

Concerns have been expressed around the province when it comes to some BC Universities posting huge surpluses because of International student tuition.

Locally Selkirk College says it's different with a rural college.

President Angus Graham says while they've increased the number of International students locally over the past 5 years, which has resulted in an increase in tuition revenue, they've been careful to keep education affordable for International students who don't get any subsidization.

He says they also match revenue fairly closely to expenses, because government policy doesn't allow them to use big surpluses.

Graham says there are a number of factors that have led to more International students locally including changing demographics and a shrinking workforce around the region, and a big decrease in the number of students around the region in Grade 12 over the past few years.

Meanwhile he says it's led to a more diverse and inclusive college.