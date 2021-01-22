Selkirk College Sees Increased Health Care Assistant Training

Selkirk College is seeing increased training opportunities for Health Care Assistants.

The province is creating the first 600 new seats for public post-secondary institutions across BC including 61 new seats in the Health Care Assistant program at Selkirk College.

That includes participants in Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Grand Forks and the Slocan Valley.

Program participants work as Health Care Support Workers in long-term care or assisted living residences, while also completing courses to become Health Care Assistants; the province committed to meeting service demand for HCA’s in BC in September 2020.

Health Care Assistants provide personal care for seniors, people with disabilities and people with acute or chronic illnesses.

The $8.4 million investment in education and training programs is part of the province's $10 billion COVID-19 response.