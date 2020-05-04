Selkirk research assistant speaks to wayfinding signage project

One of 20 research assistants from Selkirk College's Applied Research and Innovation Centre is helping Kootenay Rockies Tourism enhance the visitor experience.

Intern Research Assistant Kayla Tillapaugh says they've got nine days to assess wayfinding signage across region; herself and another intern are impersonating a couple of tourists touring the West Kootenays for their first time.

Researchers will use mobile devices to collect data by looking at wayfinding signage, community gateway signage, and information billboards and kiosks.

Tillapaugh adds having the right signage is crucial for visitors and tourists, as our region hosts many attractions and natural attractions that can sometimes be difficult to find.

Visitors may have to pass dangerous or high elevation mountain passes, travel up forest service roads, or attractions can be hidden in plain sight.

The project started data-collection in March, but had to delay the rest due to the pandemic; Tillapaugh says they'll still be done by September.

The 22-year old and her teammate are accessing over a dozen attributes including physical condition, clarity, placement and more.