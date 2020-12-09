Selkirk Saints hit Local Streets for Food Drive

(Image: Selkirk College Saints players with some of the 1,500 individual food items they collected as part of the team’s annual food drive. Along with $900 in cash donations, the student-athletes will provide both the Selkirk College Student Food Bank and other regional food banks with much-needed resources for December.)

The BC Intercollegiate Hockey league announced the cancellation of the 2021-22 season on November 26th, but by Saturday the 28th players of the Selkirk Saints' were hitting local streets in Castlegar and Nelson for a food drive.

Players gathered close to 1500 non-perishable food items and raised over $900 for the Selkirk College Student Food Bank and other regional foodbanks.

Head Coach Dave Hnatiuk says the news was disappointing considering the work that’s been put in to get this far, with players moving from across the country to play hockey for The Saints.

While a bitter pill to swallow, Hnatiuk says certain things are always going to be out of their control, but while The Saints can’t win on the ice this year they can still pull wins in different ways hence the food drive and community involvement.

He says the team takes a lot of pride in their level of community support and players are well aware of what’s expected from them each season, but he’s proud of the boys for being back out and smiling in the community despite last month’s bad news.

This is Hnatiuk's second full season as head coach.

He says student athletes are also currently busy with their studies and adjusting to online learning.