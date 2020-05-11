Selkirk Saints welcome two new recruits

The Selkirk Saints have a pair of new players joining the recruitment class and they're expected to make an impact on the team straight-away.

Brad Marshall (pictured) and Bekkam Willis are committed for the 2020-2021 season packing some solid Junior-A level experience.

Head Coach Dave Hnatiuk says the new recruits both come from leadership roles, adding it’s important to have mature players when having to balance school, relationships, hockey, and everything else going on in their lives.

Marshall spent four seasons in the Manitoba league and has over 250 games of junior hockey under his belt, while Willis is a three year Alberta league veteran with about 155 games.

Hnatiuk adds the pandemic has certainly thrown a wrench in the works, but the Saints are staying optimistic and preparing as if this next season is resuming on time while they wait to hear how things will roll-out.