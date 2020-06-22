Selkirk Valedictorian thankful for college and community support

(Image supplied by Selkirk College: Kim Pham)

Although there's no official graduation ceremony for Selkirk College students this time around it still feels good to cross the finish line.

That from fresh graduate of the Post-Graduate Business Management Diploma Program, Kim Pham, who is one of two Valedictorians this year.

Pham says each graduate knows how hard they’ve worked to get here, and encourages everyone to continue celebrating this special moment with friends and family, even virtually.

For others that have helped Pham along her journey, like staff and community members, she says their efforts and support have helped further motivate her to work harder.

She moved to Castlegar from bustling Ho-Chi-Minh-City in Vietnam late 2017 and although it took some adjusting, she says her experience here has been fantastic so far.

Pham's next steps include more experiental learning opportunities through the Applied Research and Innovation Department and working towards a master's degree.

She says grads this year are invited to attend next year's ceremony, and each are being mailed a box with their graduation cap, degree and more.