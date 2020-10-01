Seven Summits Operations Manager talks back to school, student safety

Returning to school amid the pandemic is going really good for Rossland's Seven Summits Centre for Learning according to Operations Manager Robin Hethey.

The EZ Rock Newsroom caught up with Hethey as she was outside greeting students on Tuesday morning.

The Past President and founding board member of the Learning Centre says her new position this year is different for a number of reasons; as a board member and volunteer she was supportive mostly from behind the scenes, but now her duties are more hands-on and she’s interacting with students daily.

Hethey says the level of caution is high and the level of confidence is probably about the same as everybody else returning to school, but they're doing their best.

The small student body of 41 students has been able to maintain physical distancing; Hethey says the facility has also adopted a mask-policy and plexiglass divisions have been installed at some desks.

She adds students are indicting they’re happy with the procedures put in place and the centre is increasing procedures on about a weekly basis building on the success of what is already implemented.

For example, when the school first opened there were many small individual pump-bottles for hand sanitizer, but now they've moved to touch free models such as battery operated devices.

Hethey just landed in the Operations Manager position after her predecessor Ann Quarterman joined BC Wildfire Services in Castlegar.