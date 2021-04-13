Shirley Falstead runs for Castlegar Council

One of four candidates seeking a vacant city councillor seat in Castlegar's municipal by-election is Shirley Falstead.

Falstead moved to Castlegar in 2015 and says she volunteers for several organizations and sits on boards for the Heritage Credit Union and an Affordable Senior Housing Complex.

She says the local housing market is one of the main reasons she’s running and believes not only is more affordable housing needed in Castlegar, but also 24-hour access to medical care considering the urgent care centre closes at 8PM, after which you have to go to Trail.

She says she's most proud of her volunteer work with the Red Cross through initiatives like the Health Equipment Loan Program, which she says is not just about handing a person a walker, but talking and listening to what folks are going through and having compassion as well.

She also volunteers for the Red Cross Emergency Response Team and recalls responding to events like floods and fires.

Falstead has a background in economic development and spent over 20 years as a practitioner and consultant particularly working with indigenous communities.

She believes all developments need to be done through the lens of global warming, and that it’s our responsibility to see that no one falls short on all of life’s essentials, including housing, food, healthcare, political voice and gender equity.

Castlegar’s by-election goes April 24th.