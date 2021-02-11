Show Your Colours Campaign Launched for Black History Month

(Image provided by Facebook: An example of one of the #ShowYourColour Campaign posts)

The West Kootenay People for Racial Justice group came together in June following the death of George Floyd and this year for Black History Month they're seeing the future through the past with the #ShowYourColours Campaign.

Local artist and activist Zaynab Mohammed says the eight week campaign shines the spotlight on different colors of the community and highlights different themes each week on social media; this week’s theme is justice.

She says the eight weeks is more of a structure and a plan to move forwards with, but carrying on after eight-weeks is still on the table if it gains enough momentum.

Mohammed says when you create a project they usually grow a life of their own; we’ll just have to wait and see where this project ends up and how the group can nurture it’s progression.

She says the project is working towards anti-racism and if you're anti something you have to be for something as well, adding parallel to the hard work being done to dismantle systemic racism the group is doing something that brings joy and connection: standing for their colors.

Local photographer Mike Graeme says the pandemic has made it difficult to build community but this new campaign works to connect people across barriers and colors to take action for racial justice.

He adds that voices of people of color are the nucleus of the cause, as well as ensuring their stories and experiences have a safe space to be shared; everyone is welcome and everyone has a different role to play, be-it creating that space or speaking in it.

You can find West Kootenay People For Racial Justice on Facebook and Instagram.