Slocan Lake RCMP Execute Search Warrants in New Denver, Silverton

Monday's search warrant executed at a business in the 800 block of Kildare Street, New Denver, saw two business operators arrested.

Slocan Lake RCMP says a quantity of Contraband Tabacco and controlled substances, as well as items indicative of trafficking were all seized.

The 47 year old woman and 51 year old man were later released from police custody pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, January 6, Slocan Lake RCMP also executed a search warrant under the Cannabis Act at an address in the 8400 Block of Red Mountain Road in Silverton.

A 47 year old male was arrested and approximately 1200 marijuana plants and approximately 12 lbs of dry marijuana bud were seized as well.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and charges are being recommended.