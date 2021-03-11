Slocan Valley Historical Society Sets Sail to Shelter The Merriwake

(Image provided by The Slocan Valley Historical Society: Award-winning architect Gene Kinoshita has prepared plans for the Merriwake Interpretive Centre, to be built along the Slocan Valley Heritage Rail Trail.)

A $500,000 grant from Heritage BC is helping realize a dream the Slocan Valley Historical Society has had for years now.

President Joyce Johnson says it's time to build a home for The Merriwake, which was acquired by The Society about three years ago.

The 31-foot boat was built in Price Rupert in 1929 and was one of hundreds of fishing vessels seized by the BC Security Commission during the Second World War; it’s considered the last of it's kind in Canada and is an important piece of Japanese-Canadian history.

The boat has changed hands several times before coming to Kaslo in the 1990's; a Bonnington Shipwright is nearly done restoration work but the project's focus is shifting to the shelter, which holds a much bigger price tag.

The Society plans to restore The Merriwake as a dryland exhibit along the Slocan Valley Heritage Rail Trail and is currently out for tender for The Merriwake Interpretative Centre.

Johnson says The Society is totally blown away to be receiving these funds, and is grateful for the BC Government for developing the economic grant program that is making this project possible.