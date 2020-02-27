Smokies goalie and forward win BCHL Awards.

The Trail Smoke Eaters will have the BCHL rookie of the year between the pipes for game one of the playoffs Friday at home against Prince George.

Goalie Logan Turness captured the award after tying the team record with 27 wins, a goals against average of 2.36 and a .932 save percentage.

The 17-year-old puck-stopper says the award is an honour but is focussed on their playoff series against the Spruce Kings noting the visitors will be motivated after the 9-1 shellacking they took the last time they visited Cominco Arena.

Kent Johnson was also a league award winner capturing both most valuable and most sportsmanlike player.

The 17-year-old recorded 101 points in just 52 game winning the league scoring title by a massive 30 points. Johnson also only spent 14 minutes in the penalty box despite logging big minutes each game.

Johnson feels they can carry the momentum of an outstanding second half of the season into the playoffs and says after knowing where they will finish and who they will meet in the first round, the team has been anticipating the beginning of the post-season for the past three weeks and is excited to get started.

The high-scoring forward says the team learned what it takes to get to the second round of the playoffs over the last two seasons and are working toward a long playoff run.

Games one and two Friday and Saturday at Cominco arena start at 7 p.m.