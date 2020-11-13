Snowy Friday the 13th sees thousands lose power in West Kootenays

11:02AM: The Fortis BC outage map shows that all power in the area is now restored.

As of 10:45AM roughly 2700 customers around South Slocan, Cresent Valley and Shoreacres in RDCK areas F and H are listed as having their power restored.

The Castlegar, Ootischenia and Blueberry Creek areas are still impacted.

Thousands of Fortis BC customers are without power this morning, Friday the 13th of November, as the Kootenys are hit with heavy snow.

Sean Beardow with Fortis tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that crews are working to re-route some power to get the majority of customers back online as trees are falling and impacting lines.

He adds crews are also walking the lines to watch for more trees and potential outages.

Currently over 3000 customers are listed without power across the Castlegar and Ootischenia areas, about 2700 more customers have lost power heading towards the junction and South Slocan, and on the other side of the Paulson roughly 100 customers are impacted in the Kettle Falls area near Christina Lake.

Beardow says to expect updates on social media.