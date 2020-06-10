Southeast Fire Centre addresses May weather report

Last month's weather was almost exceptionally average according to Castlegar’s Southeast Fire Centre.

Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis says an influx of rain at the very end of the month made things more interesting.

He says we would have seen rain within 10% of normal and an average temperate within .1 degree of normal, but the storm and precipitation received in the last two days of May pushed levels past 53% above normal.

Ellis adds it’s not totally unusual for large sums of rain to come towards the end of month because when the sun gets more juice to it as it gets closer to solstice, more energy is present to produce heavy precipitation.

That weather event set a new daily rainfall record of 28.6 millimetres for May 30th; the monthly record for one-day rain is 51.8 millimetres recorded May 21st, 2013.

May's highest temperate was recorded at 26.6 degrees on May 29th; the record is 34.5 degrees on the 18th of the month.

The mean monthly temperature was about 13 degrees.