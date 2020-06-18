Southeast Fire Centre sees temporary easing of burning restrictions

The province is temporarily lifting burning restrictions in our area today, effective at noon, June 18th.

Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Kimberly Wright says the BC Wildfire Service has identified a window in time where weather patterns are allowing category 2 open burning prohibitions to be temporarily lifted.

Category 3 prohibitions are still in place for the Boundary, Cranbrook, and Invermere fire zones, but the Arrow, Kootenay Lake, and Columbia fire zones will also have the green light for the time being.

Category 2 open fires are no larger than 2 metres high and 3 metres wide; Category 3 open fires are larger and require a registration number.

Wright urges anyone wanting to burn to ensure they have the appropriate equipment and fully understand the provincial rules, adding burning during high-wind conditions is discouraged.

You should always remain on-site when open burning with the appropriate fire suppression handy.

Find more details at bcwildfire.ca

The Castlegar Fire Department says fireworks will again be permitted, on private properties only, within city limits.

The Department adds city bylaws do not allow for open burning of yard waste, garbage, and construction or demolition material.