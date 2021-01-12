SPCA Reminds Public to Spay and Neuter Pets Following Rabbit Intake

The East Kootenay SPCA Branch is reminding folks of the importance of spaying and neutering pets after 23 baby rabbits were surrendered to the East and West Kootenay shelters in December.

Branch Manager Christy King says 53 rabbits total came into care through 2020, compared to only six rabbits in 2019.

She says this is the most rabbits the East Kootenay branch has seen at one time; the most rabbits they’ve housed before now is maybe 14, but a couple of big incidents between spring and fall have kept them busy.

King says they prefer keeping baby rabbits with fosters rather than housing them in-shelter as it gives them more experience living in homes and more one-on-one socialization time, adding while the pandemic has it’s fair share of challenges the branch is actually seeing more foster numbers than they might in a normal year.

A female rabbit can have up to 144 baby bunnies in just one year, and that’s why King is reminding locals that the SPCA as well as other organizations across BC have low-income spay and neuter programs.

She says while the East and West Kootenay Branches can only serve cats and dogs at this time, there are other opportunities out there to help with rabbits.