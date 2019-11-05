Stepping Stones in Nelson gearing up for winter

B-C needs more supportive housing, and more affordable housing.

That from Nelson Care's Society Stepping Stones Manager Marjie Hills, in support of a recent announcement from the province.

She says they have a zero vacancy rate in Nelson and they have for 5-years so finding housing for folks has been very challenging, and it's getting cold outside.

Stepping Stones has 17-beds available throughout the year with a 30-day limit, and 5 more beds through their Emergency Weather Response program which opened their doors on Friday.

Last week the province has announced about 13-hundred temporary shelter spaces and over 8-hundred-20 extreme weather response shelter spaces opening for this season.

Hills adds they're the only 24/7 emergency shelter open between Kelowna and Calgary.