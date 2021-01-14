Storm Leaves Thousands of Kootenay Residents Powerless Wednesday Night

(Image provided by Fortis: "Crews completed an aerial inspection of our transmission lines in backcountry regions this morning and are still seeing a number of trees down on the lines, such as this region west of Balfour")

Wednesday morning's windstorm left thousands of kootenay residents without power overnight, but more hands are already on deck to help with restoration across the region.

Nelson Hydro General Manager Scott Spencer says about 4000 Nelson Hydro customers were initially without power and so far about 2400 people remain in the dark.

Nelson to Sundance Road and Perrier Road Highway 6 were successfully brought back online Wednesday evening.

Marsden Road, Sundance to Redfish and Harrop Procter are estimated to be restored by the end of today, January 14th.

East of Redfish Creek to Balfour and Mountain Station are expected to be without power until Saturday and Balfour to Coffee Creek until Sunday.

Spencer says the main hold-up has been the dispersed nature of the event, with kilometres of downed power lines, dozens of broken power poles and impacted areas ranging from isolated incidents to wide-spread outages.

He adds extra crews have been brought in from Summerland and Penticton to assist.

More updates are expected for Nelson area residents later today.

Fortis BC says about 400 customers were restored late last night in Playmour and Pass Creek, dropping their total outages down to 3600.

They say crews are coming from the Okanagan and sister company, FortisAlberta, to help.

Fortis expects power to return to many customers in Crawford Bay and Kaslo by 2PM today, with smaller areas later this evening and further assessment set to determine if any outages will extend beyond today.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more on this to follow.