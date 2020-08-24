Street piano lands downtown Grand Forks

(Image supplied by Nathan Vogel: Second from right)

A local music enthusiast is bringing his passion to the streets as the first community-use piano has landed on Market Avenue in Grand Forks.

Boundary Street Piano Project Coordinator Nathan Vogel says he'd like to have five or eight across the Boundary with at least one more in Grand Forks.

He says City Park is a great spot but another proposed location is just outside of the art gallery; he’s also had plenty of interest from the Greenwood board of trade.

Vogel says finding a piano isn’t too hard as many are donated, but many of them are over 100 years old and it’s important to use pianos that are in good condition.

He hopes to keep the pianos out until late October and anyone interested in helping house them through the winter is encouraged to get in touch.

Vogel's first run at presenting to city council didn't go very far in 2016 but it still garnered interested; a kick-off event on Friday saw local artists break-in Market Avenue’s latest amenity while solidifying Vogel’s success so far.

He says his goal is to foster the community and love of music with every pianos that get put out, adding he’s already began making each piano diverse and wants to reach out to different levels of the community including community youth groups.

Find Boundary Street Pianos on Facebook for more.