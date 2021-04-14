Submissions Close as Harry Richardson Trial Nears End, Nelson

Harry Richardson was back in Nelson Provincial Court on Tuesday, April 13th; the trial has shifted focus as the accused seeks no criminal responsibility on account of a mental disorder.

Richardson was found not guilty last month on two counts of attempted murder, while convicted for break-in and weapons offenses, as well as causing bodily harm.

The accused called just two witnesses Tuesday; both are mental health professionals attached to evaluations completed after the 2019 incident.

Details released from a police report suggest Richardson believed he was accompanied in the house by another individual during the offence, which witness evidence has proven false.

The Honourable Phillip Seagram's decision is expected May 4th.