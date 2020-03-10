Sunday snowboarder rescued by South Columbia SAR

A snowboarder who lost his way was rescued scrape-free Sunday evening with help from South Columbia Search and Rescue, but that’s not the only action the crew has seen recently.

President Mike Hudson says the 36 year old man was reported missing at 5:40PM, March 8th, about 3 hours after his last sighting at the top of RED Mountain.

He adds the subject was trying to decide either to hike or hike and ski down the mountain, but became disorientated and couldn’t find his way back out.

Search and Rescue and Police were then called who were able to assist him in about 2 hours and 40 minutes.

5 search teams were deployed including 5 snowmobiles and 20 members.

Hudson adds the man was cold but uninjured.

The day after that on Monday, March 9th, the team also assisted in the rescue and airlift of another snowboarder who had sustained very serious injuries and needed immediate evacuation.

That afternoon a call came out to rescue the boarder on Lightning Strike Mountain, in the Kootenay Pass area.

The subject had head trauma and was taken to hospital in Trail for medical care.