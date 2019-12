Trail RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying a "tagger".

A report of vandalism downtown Trail came in on Friday morning.

An unknown suspect had reportedly spray painted symbols on the external walls of several local businesses overnight.

"Tagging" is illegal, and typically "tags" are unique to those behind them, much like a signature.

Anybody with information is asked to call Trail-R-C-M-P or CrimeStoppers.