Teck donation sees mental health support extension for Take a Hike

(Image provided by Take A Hike Foundation)

Thanks to Teck Trail Operations, mental health care for the Take a Hike Foundation is continuing throughout July and August this year.

Teck has worked with the Foundation since 2015 through funding opportunities like this one, tours, and supports for job opportunities and shadowing.

West Kootenay Community Engagement Manager Karen Waldal says the program works with School District 20 to support grade 10 through 12 students, adding the program essentially works with kids who haven’t fit in with the mainstream school system.

A combination of pretty intensive therapy, community involvement and outdoor education helps to re-engage the students and help them continue their education and graduate high school.

Waldal says the program switched gears last year by partnering with the school district to open up 17 additional counselling spots at the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre in both Trail and Castlegar.

The program has had a 100% graduation rate for the past four years.

Waldal says young people aren’t traditionally geared to recognize the importance and impact of mental health and getting help to improve your mental health, adding a lot of the time these issues come from a place you can’t resolve on your own.