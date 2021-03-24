Teck Trail Announces Planned Maintenance Shutdown

First it was Celgar, now Teck Trail Operations is announcing a planned maintenance shutdown of their own next month: April 12th through May 24th.

Teck says about 175 contract workers will be supplementing Teck's regular workforce through the shut-down, about 100 of which are expected to travel from outside the local area.

Teck says Interior Health is supporting the shutdown in light of COVID-19 concerns and all contractors and employees will be required to follow the necessary health and safety guidelines.

Health and safety measures include: Physical distancing measures like staggering start times and occupancy limits, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, mandatory mask-wearing, daily declarations ensuring each worker is healthy and fit for work, as well as limited occupancy layouts and scheduled audits to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being met.