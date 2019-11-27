Tentative agreement for SD8 and support workers in the district

The Kootenay Lake School District and Cupe K-12 Local 748 have reached a tentative agreement, following two days of mediation on November 23rd.

CUPE 748 President Michelle Bennett says the local was able to deal with existing language on overtime for Education Assistants and Bus Drivers.

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties.

Ratification is expected to be complete by November 30th.

The local represents more than 400 K-12 support workers in the Kootenay Lake School District.

