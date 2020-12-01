Terry Miller recieves most votes in Rossland by-election

The City of Rossland's by-election to determine who will fill a missing councillor seat is all wrapped up now after one and a half runs this year.

Between advanced voting and general voting on Saturday, Terry Ian Miller saw 600 votes compared to runner-up Fletcher Quince with 213.

Miller says it was a great turnout by Rosslanders especially considering the pandemic; he thinks people were really paying attention and didn’t’ want to miss the opportunity to have their voices heard.

He adds while he doesn’t have comparative stats for past by-elections, given this new COVID-19 world we’re living in he considers this year a really good turnout.

Miller says his biggest priority is helping push the Official Community Planning process, which he says the city has just undertaken, calling it a great chance for Rosslanders to get involved and reset the communities’ strategic direction and priorities.

He thanks everyone for coming out and casting their votes.