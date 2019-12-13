The City of Nelson has made some repairs at the Airport

Nelson's airport saw some T-L-C recently following an analysis of Norman Stibbs Airfield.

Mayor John Dooley explains that some of the tall grass needed to be cut back and the windsock replaced.

Some repairs were minor, but the most important one was the dip in the middle of the runway that was felt to be a bit of a hazard, so they've addressed that by filling and re-paving that section.

Dooley says prior to repairs, a report showed MedEvac planes were unable to land safely, adding since then, MedEvac flights have occurred at the airport.

Other recommendations made in the W-S-P-Report included repainting poke markings, and installing low flying aircraft warning signs.

