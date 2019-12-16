The City of Trail getting involved in proposed commuter bike route

A proposed bike route connecting Trail to Rossland was discussed recently at Trail Council

A request was on the table from the Rossland Sustainability Commission for the City to participate in developing a regional bike commuter route.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says the city will provide in-kind support for this in two main aspects : Identification of a preferred route though West Trail, as well as identifying way finding areas for maps and signage for the route.

Pasin says a lot of work is ahead for the project, and many other groups and organizations are involved.

